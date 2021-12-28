Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 1,416,681 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 99.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,416,681 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 0.9% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in S&P Global by 327.9% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Bbva USA grew its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 51.4% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 7.6% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 269,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,535,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $479.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,718. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $462.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.