Abundance Wealth Counselors Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 99.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 544,977 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.4% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $8.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,085.71. 397,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,565,291. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 353.33, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,052.73 and its 200 day moving average is $829.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,277,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,483,656,578. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $806.50.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

