Abundance Wealth Counselors Cuts Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 335,404 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $26,976,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $13,483,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 303,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,838,000 after purchasing an additional 296,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 187,383 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

NASDAQ AY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.20 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -276.19%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.