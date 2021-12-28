Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $588,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.05.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.24. The company had a trading volume of 20,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.05. The company has a market capitalization of $355.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.