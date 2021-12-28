Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Absher Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 538,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,894,120. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $323.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

