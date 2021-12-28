Absher Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Absher Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 265,734 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for about 0.7% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $96.02. 53,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,478,416. The stock has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.96, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.40 and its 200 day moving average is $102.57. General Electric has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

