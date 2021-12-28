Absher Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,268 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Ralph Lauren accounts for 3.1% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $16,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.56.

RL stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $117.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,434. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $99.33 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.