Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years.

NYSE:ACP opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $12.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 104.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 87,135 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 26.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

