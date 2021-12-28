Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years.
NYSE:ACP opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $12.67.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
