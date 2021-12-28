Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years.

FAX opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

