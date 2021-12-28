Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Lifted by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,003 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.8% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6,150.1% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 149,940 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,712,000 after buying an additional 147,541 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 255,691 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $30,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.95. 51,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,750,905. The company has a market cap of $249.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

