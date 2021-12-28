AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.24 Per Share

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ABDP opened at GBX 1,790 ($24.06) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. AB Dynamics has a 1 year low of GBX 1,480 ($19.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,470 ($33.20). The stock has a market cap of £404.93 million and a P/E ratio of 136.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,796.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,910.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.30) price objective on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

