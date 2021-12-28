A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.00

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $84.94, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $3,671,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

