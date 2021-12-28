8,828 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Purchased by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,899. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $71.20 and a 12-month high of $101.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.39.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.