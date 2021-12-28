$651.50 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report $651.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $649.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $653.00 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $475.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 447.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KFY traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $76.56. 2,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,953. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

