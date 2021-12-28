6,000 Shares in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Unitil by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Unitil during the second quarter worth $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unitil by 35.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 41,937 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Unitil by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Unitil by 95.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 23,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.96%.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

