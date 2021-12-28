$60.85 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will report sales of $60.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.35 million and the highest is $61.34 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $58.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $239.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.33 million to $240.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $253.32 million, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $261.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saul Centers.

Several research analysts have commented on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $44,112.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,876 shares of company stock worth $456,322 over the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 93,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Saul Centers stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,411. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.68%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Earnings History and Estimates for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

