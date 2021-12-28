$60.85 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will report sales of $60.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.35 million and the highest is $61.34 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $58.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $239.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.33 million to $240.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $253.32 million, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $261.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saul Centers.

Several research analysts have commented on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $44,112.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,876 shares of company stock worth $456,322 over the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 93,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Saul Centers stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,411. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.68%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

