6 Meridian Purchases Shares of 525 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,139,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,769,000 after buying an additional 156,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Humana by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,940,000 after buying an additional 151,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,182,000 after buying an additional 72,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $464.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $448.16 and a 200-day moving average of $432.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.15.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

