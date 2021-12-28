6 Meridian Invests $185,000 in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.12% of Bel Fuse as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 370.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 11.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $158.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.