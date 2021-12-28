6 Meridian Has $202,000 Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

6 Meridian decreased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.26.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

