6 Meridian Buys 265 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

6 Meridian grew its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after purchasing an additional 96,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 394.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Shares of BCC opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.82. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

