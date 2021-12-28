6 Meridian Acquires Shares of 938 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $210.33 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

