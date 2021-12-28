5,563 Shares in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Separately, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $4,295,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DH shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

