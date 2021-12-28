4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, Director David Schaffer sold 11,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $358,746.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,336 shares of company stock worth $900,326. 19.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 40,582 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,220,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

