$431.94 Million in Sales Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will report $431.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $546.00 million and the lowest is $359.66 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $224.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

MTDR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,548,000 after purchasing an additional 148,977 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 129,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 541,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $39.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 4.40. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

