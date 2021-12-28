43,029 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,047 shares of company stock worth $7,032,572. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $104.22. 32,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,281,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day moving average is $123.28. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $140.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

