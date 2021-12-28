3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.4% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $176.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.26. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.38 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

