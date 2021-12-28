3,700 Shares in Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of CTKB opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cytek BioSciences, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.