362 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 362 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Netflix by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $308,901,000 after purchasing an additional 411,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $613.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $643.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.93. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $271.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

