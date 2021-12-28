35,811 Shares in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,595,000. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:UVXY opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $153.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.