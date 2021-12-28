27,737 Shares in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Morningstar as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after buying an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $346.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 1.12. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.55 and a 12-month high of $346.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.90.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.36, for a total value of $3,363,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.89, for a total transaction of $4,456,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,272 shares of company stock valued at $62,845,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

