$246.64 Million in Sales Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report sales of $246.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $246.88 million and the lowest is $246.40 million. United Bankshares posted sales of $286.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

UBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 83.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 72,170 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in United Bankshares by 674.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 58,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.59. 2,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.32%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

