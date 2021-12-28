22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) were down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 56,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,240,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $512.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.88.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James A. Mish bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $49,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,755,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 3,188.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,610,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,785 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 470.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,613 shares during the period. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

