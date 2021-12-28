$228.07 Million in Sales Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to post $228.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.20 million and the lowest is $228.00 million. BOX reported sales of $198.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $867.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $857.72 million to $869.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $972.56 million, with estimates ranging from $956.10 million to $990.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. BOX’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,284,893.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $396,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,222 shares of company stock worth $2,684,010 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BOX by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 45,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,167. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.59 and a beta of 1.30. BOX has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.