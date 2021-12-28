$2.02 EPS Expected for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to post $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.33. TotalEnergies posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 339.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $8.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $54.73 billion for the quarter.

TTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

NYSE:TTE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.01. 1,149,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TotalEnergies stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

