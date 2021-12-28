1,908 Shares in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Bought by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,908 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 380,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 70,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of AMX opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.90%.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

