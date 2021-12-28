1,267 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,810,000 after acquiring an additional 456,046 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after buying an additional 313,011 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21,882.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 276,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,216,000 after buying an additional 275,278 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 317.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 294,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,107,000 after buying an additional 223,712 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 18.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,085,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,636,000 after buying an additional 170,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.55 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

