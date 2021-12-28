$12.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will announce sales of $12.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.01 billion and the highest is $13.15 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $12.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $48.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.33 billion to $49.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $55.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.60 billion to $58.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,692,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.53%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

