1,194 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Bought by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

SIVR stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

