$0.88 EPS Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.92. II-VI posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

IIVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

II-VI stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.68. II-VI has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,231. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in II-VI by 3,861.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in II-VI by 6.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in II-VI by 107.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 86,136 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in II-VI by 7.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 454.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,137 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

