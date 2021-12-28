$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Investar posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. Investar had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 5.15%.

ISTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 703,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,494,000 after acquiring an additional 83,904 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 182,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 72,926 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Investar by 12.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,930 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.26. 5,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,468. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $188.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.67. Investar has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

