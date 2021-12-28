$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.46. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,100. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.91. 92,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,895. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 121.13%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

