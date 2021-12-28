$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Safehold reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.51.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $77.37 on Tuesday. Safehold has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,964.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 318,040 shares of company stock worth $23,411,533 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter valued at about $631,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth about $9,935,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 122.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

