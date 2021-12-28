$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. AeroVironment reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

AVAV stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,890. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3,152.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

