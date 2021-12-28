$0.34 EPS Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.34. Brookline Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,998. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

