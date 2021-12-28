$0.27 EPS Expected for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Lane Capital’s earnings. Oxford Lane Capital reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Lane Capital will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Lane Capital.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 31.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 212,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 51,255 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 110,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 41.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $7.55. 1,675,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,631. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.