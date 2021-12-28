$0.22 EPS Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.21. Flowers Foods posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

FLO traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,244. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

