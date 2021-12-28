$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hut 8 Mining.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUT stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.59. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

