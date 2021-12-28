-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.07). Veracyte also posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 100.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Veracyte by 20.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.74. 19,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,226. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

