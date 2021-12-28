$0.11 EPS Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $110,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRX stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $7.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

