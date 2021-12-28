-$0.08 EPS Expected for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALRN. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 688,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 342,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 195,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. 36.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

